'Urgent need' to boost alcohol addiction services after deaths rocket

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

It comes ahead of charity Share Shrewsbury's virtual conference, titled Alcohol – Sharing the Truth, which will feature experts and famous faces including TV's Adrian Chiles.

Former Shrewsbury mayor Jane Mackenzie, set up the charity and organised the conference after the death of her daughter Amy Liebich, who died aged 37 after battling alcohol addiction.

The most recent data from the Office for National Statistics showed that in 2020, there were 8,974 deaths (14 per 100,000 people) from alcohol-specific causes registered in the UK, an 18.6 per cent increase compared with 2019 (7,565 deaths; 11.8 per 100,000 people) and the highest year-on-year increase since the data time series began in 2001.

Between 2012 and 2019, rates of alcohol-specific deaths in the UK have remained stable, but a statistically significant increase was seen in 2020.

While researching for the conference, which takes place on May 19 and 20, Jane discovered a story about a Scottish man whose son died aged 32 after struggling with alcohol addiction for 13 years.

The family of Adam Parry believe he did not get the treatment and support he needed.

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, told The National that the increase in alcohol specific deaths in 2020 underlined the ‘urgent need to do better for people with alcohol problems.’

“Alcohol treatment services and recovery support were insufficient to meet the need prior to the pandemic and we know that many people – particularly heavier drinkers – have been drinking more during the last 18 months,” she said.

“Currently only a small proportion of people who need support are in receipt of services and this needs to change. Family members can also be profoundly affected by a loved one’s alcohol problem and are entitled to support in their own right.”

Much of Scotland’s focus has been on the shortcomings of drug treatment services and the shortage of rehab, and Jane insists the same issues exist this side of the border, with a lack of investment in alcohol addiction treatment.

She said she felt compelled to organise the conference following the death of Amy who battled with alcohol addiction all her adult life.

“My story is the next chapter really, I’m a mother who is trying to make a difference and highlight the same issues this father is stating in his sad story by taking action and moving mountains to get national leaders to speak at our conference to save lives,” she said.

Over the two days the conference will hear about the latest breakthroughs in research and treatment of alcohol dependence.

World-class speakers will share best practice in recovery and talk about how families can be central to this.

Jane added: “We’ll explore the ways in which stigma negatively affects recovery and highlight why we need change the way we think about addictive behaviour as well as addressing both the physical and mental issues of sufferers from the start.”