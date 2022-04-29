LGBT and Ukraine campaigners among those honoured in Shrewsbury mayor's awards

Oksana Chapman, Amanda Jones and Kate Fejfer receive their certificates from Shrewsbury mayor Julian Dean

Shrewsbury mayor Julian Dean, who finishes his year in May, presented awards to a host of the town's unsung heroes, including a lifetime achievement for LGBT festival organisers Geoff Hardy and Peter Roscoe. Certificates were given to Oksana Chapman, Kate Fejfer and Amanda Jones, who have been at the forefront of efforts in the town to support Ukraine since Vladimir Putin's Russian invasion.

The Mayor's Awards recognise individuals, organisations, groups and businesses for their achievements which benefit the town.

Some of the town’s most dedicated citizens and organisations received honours from Councillor Dean at a ceremony which took place at Theatre Severn.

The overall winners in each category were: - Built Heritage – The Churches Conservation Trust; Business – Mark Bebb; Climate Change – Shropshire Cycle Hub; Community – Harlescott Grange Community Hub; Courtesy – Shropshire European Organisation; Environment – Audrey Menhinick; Tourism – Aaron Brown; and Youth – Shrewsbury Academy.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Geoff Hardy and Peter Ruscoe for their support of numerous local initiatives, many aimed at supporting and championing the LBGT community as well as supporting other groups and individuals in need of help. The organise the annual Shrewsbury LGBT Festival.

The results for this year’s Market Trader of the Year for Shrewsbury Market Hall, which is jointly run by the both Shropshire Council and the town council, were also revealed at the event. Hundreds of votes were cast and the overall winner was House of Yum, closely followed by Tom’s Table in second place and The Card Stall in third place.

The mayor also presented twelve personal awards to individuals and organisations he has met throughout his mayoral year that he felt had made a significant contribution to the town. As well as Kate Fejfer, Amanda Jones and Oksana Chapman, others to receive certificates included Michael Morris, Shrewsbury Food Hub, Shrewsbury Food Bank, Green Options Zero Waste, Rosie’s Emporium, Stuart Spiers, Chris Bainger, Dan Wrench and Tom Endacott.

Councillor Dean said: "The Mayor's Awards are my opportunity to thank some of the wonderful people and organisations who do so much to make our town a great place to live. It's a real privilege to recognise and reward those who gladly give their time and talent to benefit others living in our local community.

“Throughout my year as mayor, whilst it has been governed by Coronavirus restrictions, I have nevertheless, been constantly amazed by the kindness, generosity and compassion of local people, and I'm only sorry that it's impossible to recognise everyone's contribution with an award. However, I'm delighted that I've been able to give out these awards on the night to so many home-grown volunteers.