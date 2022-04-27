Fences could be option to make River Severn safer following tragedies, says councillor

A council is undertaking a review of river safety in Shrewsbury in the wake of recent tragedies

Shropshire Council's cabinet member in charge of physical infrastructure, Councillor Dean Carroll, has confirmed a review of river safety in the town is under way following a number of recent tragic events.

Concern over the issue has increased in recent weeks after the community was rocked by a succession of separate incidents.

Two men, Nathan Fleetwood and Toby Jones, were found dead in the river, while Dan Walker was pulled from the water and is currently facing long-term serious injury.

Councillor Carroll said a number of measures would be looked at to increase safety – including fencing, lighting, exit points, and increased education.

Campaigners have previously put forward a number of options they believe could improve safety.

The Make Our Rivers Safer group, which has more than 5,400 members, has suggested fencing along danger spots, patrols along the river, more grab lines, and more CCTV cameras as possible measures.

Victoria Ireland, from the group, said recently: "We have requested a meeting with the council and other authorities to come together to see what can be done. We understand it will cost money but how can they put a price on someone's life?"

Speaking at Shropshire Council's cabinet this morning, Councillor Carroll offered his sympathies to those affected by recent tragedies.

His comments came in response to a question from the council's Liberal Democrat leader, Councillor David Vasmer, who suggested putting in fences where people walk or cycle alongside the river.

Councillor Carroll said: "This is an extremely difficult time for the families and friends of individuals who have lost their lives in the River Severn locally and on behalf of the whole council I want to offer our sincere condolences.

"The council has already begun a review of safety alongside water in Shrewsbury following recent tragic events in Shrewsbury and it is our intention to increase the cope of this review where appropriate throughout the county.

"The council has considered this matter previously in close liaison with partners and other agencies and recognises this is a very important matter.

"There are many partners from the public, private, and community and voluntary sectors critical to this issue and we will be fully engaging with them.

"It should be noted that Team Shrewsbury has also already made and considered this issue in recent weeks.

"Fencing is one measure that can be considered alongside other options, including for example lighting, exit points, education and increasing awareness of risk factors.