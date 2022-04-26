Popular Shrewsbury splash park to reopen this week

The Splash Park in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

The splash park in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, reopens on Friday, April 29. Opening times are 10.30am to 5pm.

Shrewsbury Town Council said on social media: "Good news - our splash park will be back open for business from 10.30am this Friday for the summer. Unfortunately, we can't guarantee good weather."

The water park closed for the colder months on September 20 last year. The park was opened in 2016 alongside the refurbished play area, which incorporates traditional play equipment such as slides and swings, as well as fountains and water features. In 2017 the park, which cost more than £375,000, was honoured by Aquatics International Magazine as one of ten Dream Designs from installations worldwide.