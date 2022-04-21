Notification Settings

Pensioner died in hospital three weeks after being hit by van near Shrewsbury home

By David Tooley
Shrewsbury
Published:

An elderly man died in hospital three weeks after being hit by a van near his home two days before Christmas, an inquest heard.

The junction of Mount Pleasant Road and Ditherington Road. Photo: Google

Retired joiner John Anthony Evans, 88, suffered serious head injuries after being hit by the van in Shrewsbury on December 23, 2020.

The crash happened near Mr Evans' home on Mount Pleasant Road.

He was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital but later moved to the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, where he died on January 15, 2021.

A police investigation was launched into the crash, the coroner at Shirehall heard on Thursday

Senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery formally adjourned the full inquest to June 14, 2022.

A statement from West Mercia Police at the time said officers were appealing for witnesses after a collision at the junction of Mount Pleasant Road and Ditherington Road at around 5.40pm.

Officers said a pedestrian was knocked over after being struck by a Citroen Luton van.

The van driver stopped at the scene and no arrests were made at the time.

Shrewsbury
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

