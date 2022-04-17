Tributes planned to celebrate life of 'lovable' Nathan after heartbreaking discovery

Nathan Fleetwood

Specialist teams recovered Nathan from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon, almost three weeks on from when the 21-year-old was last seen.

The tragedy has led to an outpouring of emotion from the community, with the Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury, where Nathan was found, adorned in tributes.

A minute's applause is also planned for the 21st minute at Shrewsbury Town's home match against Doncaster tomorrow – with friends and family expected to be in attendance.

Nathan, who lived in Castlefields in Shrewsbury with his parents Carol and Ges, and sister Hannah, worked at McDonald's in Meole Brace as a crew trainer.

He was a keen footballer, playing as a winger for The Telegraph in Shrewsbury.

Toby Owen, a friend of Nathan's who has been key in co-ordinating the search efforts, said he was "heartbroken that this is the outcome".

He said the news had left those who knew Nathan "devastated", adding: "He was just a lovable rogue, a genuine lovable young man. Everyone loved him."

He added: "It is now about remembering him."

Hundreds of people came together as part of physical efforts to find Nathan, turning out for a series of organised searches since he went missing, while thousands have supported the campaign on social media.

Mr Owen said: "The support has been amazing."

Further tributes are planned for later this week, with a florist having donated 260 sunflowers which will be added to the Greyfriars Bridge in tribute to Nathan.

Thousands of people have been part of the 'Help Find Missing Nathan Fleetwood' Facebook group, and Mr Owen posted an emotional update urging people attending a gathering in Nathan's memory to share stories and "celebrating the memories we have with him".

In the video Mr Owen spoke of the tributes attached to the bridge and explained plans for the flowers in memory of Nathan. He also thanked all those who have helped with the efforts to find him.

He said: "The bridge has been done and thank you to everyone who has done that. I am going to go down by the river and plant some sunflowers to resemble the happy and loving person he was."

He added: "And I just want to say to everyone on this page and people I have spoken to and people that have helped us, literally just all of you, thank you so much for everything you have done."

Mr Owen thanked Shrewsbury Town for their support, adding that the celebration of Nathan would take place 21 minutes into the match.