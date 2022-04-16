Bridge adorned with flowers and Shrewsbury Town gear in tribute to Nathan Fleetwood

A Shrewsbury Town shirt has been placed on the bridge

In the hours since the 21-year-old man was found on Good Friday, some of the many people who knew him have been visiting Greyfriars Bridge in Shrewsbury to leave their own tributes and tokens of love.

Many of them had helped search for Nathan in the weeks before he was found under the bridge. He had been reported missing after a night out in the town, having last been seen in the early hours of March 27.

Scores of floral tributes and photographs have been attached to the Greyfriars footbridge connecting Shrewsbury town centre and Coleham. A Shrewsbury Town FC scarf and a shirt have also been left, showing Nathan’s love of the team.

Jamie Hayley and friends tie tributes to Greyfriars Bridge

Well-wishers have left messages on the shirt. A group of the 21-year-old’s friends from Sundorne School, now Shrewsbury Academy, pinned up photos of them together at the school prom.

They had joined in the search for their friend after he went missing and as they left their tributes they swapped memories of someone who loved his hair cuts, and was a good footballer but a terrible dancer.

They all agreed he was the most selfless person they knew.

Alfie Page said: "The amount of people who turned out to look for Nathan showed just what sort of a bloke he was. He really did have a heart of gold.”

Jamie Hayley said: “We never ever heard him have an argument or say anything bad about anyone. He really was one of the best.”

Greyfriars Bridge

The friends, many of who played football with Nathan in an under-18s team are now looking at doing something in his memory - possibly a football match.

Shrewsbury Town player Matthew Pennington paid his own tribute on Twitter, saying: "Devastating to hear such tragic news. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Nathan."