Charity calls on people to help it raise funds

The charity is looking for people to help it raise funds

Assistance dog charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, wants people to give two hours of their time in May to take part in bucket collections for its Paws Appeal.

Jan Shally, a volunteer puppy trainer for the charity, said: “I jumped at the chance to help at a collection, because I want to give back and raise money to help deaf people.

"Hearing dogs can help deaf people to step into another world – one in which they too can feel heard. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

The Paws Appeal is the charity’s biggest collection event, with 100 bucket collections taking place across the UK, to raise money to change the lives of deaf people.

Launching in Deaf Awareness Week (May 2-8) and running throughout the month, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People hopes the campaign will raise funds and awareness of deafness and hearing loss.

Collections for the Paws Appeal are taking place in Shrewsbury and the charity is urging new and existing supporters to sign up and show their support ahead of Deaf Awareness Week.

Cate Jones, community fundraising manager for the charity said: “We’d love you to help our Paws Appeal in May be a fantastic success by spending a couple of hours at one of our collection events in Shrewsbury.

"You’ll meet other supporters and hearing dogs as well as play a key role in fundraising, gaining new supporters and highlighting just how amazing our life-changing hearing dogs are.

“Our friendly team will make sure you have everything you need to safely fundraise for us. By participating in our Paws Appeal, you will help us raise vital funds to ensure no one with hearing loss feels alone.”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life. They train highly skilled hearing dogs to alert their deaf owners to important sounds such as the doorbell, alarm clock and life-saving sounds like the fire alarm.

A hearing dog also provides emotional support and companionship, often helping their deaf partner to regain the confidence to reconnect with friends, family and their community.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People rely on donations to continue helping deaf people and they have seen a 30 per cent increase in the number of people coming to them for help over the last two years.

Volunteers can sign up to collect as an individual or with family and friends.