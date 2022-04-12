Show returns after Covid absence

The show traditionally highlights country pursuits and will include vintage tractors, classic cars, carriage driving and a shire horse parade as well as agricultural games. There will also be activities for youngsters from face painting to children's tug of war, archery and games of skill.
Flower and Vegetable Show Tent, Companion Dog Show, Vintage tractors, classic cars, carriage driving, pony club games, Shire horse parade, North Shropshire horses and hounds, Agri games, plant and cake stalls, and many side shows and exhibitions.
A spokesman for the organising committee said they hope there would be a bumper turnout for the event after a two year enforced absence.
The two principle charities chosen to benefit this year are Hope House Children's Hospice Oswestry and the Orthopaedic Hospital Rheumatology department.