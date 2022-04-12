Notification Settings

Show returns after Covid absence

By Paul Jenkins

A date has been confirmed for the return of Weston Village Show after an absence of two years due to the pandemic. It will be held at the Citadel Show Grounds, Weston-Under-Redcastle on Sunday August 7 with all the usual attractions in place.

The show traditionally highlights country pursuits and will include vintage tractors, classic cars, carriage driving and a shire horse parade as well as agricultural games. There will also be activities for youngsters from face painting to children's tug of war, archery and games of skill.

Flower and Vegetable Show Tent, Companion Dog Show, Vintage tractors, classic cars, carriage driving, pony club games, Shire horse parade, North Shropshire horses and hounds, Agri games, plant and cake stalls, and many side shows and exhibitions.

A spokesman for the organising committee said they hope there would be a bumper turnout for the event after a two year enforced absence.

The two principle charities chosen to benefit this year are Hope House Children's Hospice Oswestry and the Orthopaedic Hospital Rheumatology department.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

