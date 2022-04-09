College celebrates students' achievements at awards ceremony

The achievements of students at Shrewsbury Colleges Group have been recognised at an annual awards ceremony

Shrewsbury Colleges Group celebrated the individual achievements of 31 students from the class of 2021 at an awards night held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

The annual awards recognise students who have achieved a high standard of work in their study area.

Staff from the subject areas across the college were asked to nominate full-time students, higher education students and apprentices for the awards.

Categories included adult student of the year, apprentice of the year, and all the college’s subject areas across A Levels and vocational courses.

Isobel Butter was presented with the overall student of the year prize to accompany her modern languages student of the year award.

The winners in attendance at the event were presented with a trophy to commemorate their achievement, a copy of their award citation, and a cheque to appreciate for their efforts.

Guests at the event included families of the winners as well as headteachers from the award winners’ previous schools.