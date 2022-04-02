Shropshire Council have launched a new fly-tipping response team to tackle the issue of illegally-dumped waste more quickly and effectively

de

The team will be out and about five days a week in a new fly-tipping response vehicle, following up reports of fly-tipping on public land, and looking for cases that have yet to be reported.

From today, they will be out clearing fly-tips – or arranging for them to be cleared – and will also look for and record evidence that will enable the offenders to be identified, and to pursue enforcement.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for environmental maintenance, said: “There is no excuse for anyone to be dumping their rubbish.

"Not only is it a criminal offence, it’s unsightly and potentially dangerous for the environment and public health. It also affects the whole community as council taxpayers end up with the bill for the clean-up operation.

“By improving the way we investigate – and respond to reports of – fly-tipping we’ll be able to make sure waste is cleared more quickly, better investigate those responsible with a view to taking action, and hopefully deter people from dumping their waste in the first place.

“We ask anyone who spots fly-tipping to contact us so that we can make sure it is dealt with. The message is, report it and we’ll sort it.”

The new approach – a partnership between Shropshire Council and Kier – will enable the council to respond more quickly to reports of fly-tips, and make sure they are removed more quickly.