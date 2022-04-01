The body of Liam Alsop, aged 42, of Coracle Close, Shrewsbury, was found near the railway line at Hawkstone, on Saturday, March 19.

John Ellery, the Shropshire and Telford senior coroner, was told that there were no suspicious circumstances. Sitting at Shirehall, in Shrewsbury, on Thursday, Mr Ellery adjourned the full inquest to July 12, 2022.

Mr Alsop had been a dentist at the Radbrook practice in Bank Farm Road.

A statement on the practice website asks for people to "respect the team as we come to terms with this tragic loss".

It states: "It is with deepest regret that we have to share with you the sudden and unexpected passing of our friend and colleague Liam Alsop.