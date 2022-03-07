Armed forces day to be marked at Shrewsbury Town Football Club

A Juno helicopter from Number 1 Flying Training School at RAF Shawbury will be delivering the match ball to the stadium at 2.50pm.

The annual event, hosted and organised by Shrewsbury Town in the Community and the Shropshire Armed Forces Covenant team, highlights service veterans’ contribution to the country, as well as showcasing the commitment and skill of current members of the military.

As well as enjoying the match, supporters will be able to spend time in the fan park where they can learn more about the Armed Forces, charities, and enjoy exhibitions and competitions.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Armed Forces Covenant champion, said: "The annual Armed Forces Match Day is always very well received.

"The vast majority of service personnel and veterans enjoy football, and this is an excellent opportunity for Shropshire's services community to come together, share ideas and support Shrewsbury Town FC.

Jamie Edwards, Shrewsbury Town in the Community chief executive officer, said: "We are once again proud to support the Armed Forces, both in Shropshire and across the country.

"Their Match Day is a great opportunity for local people and fans of the club to learn more about the Armed Forces in a fun environment.

"This year, in addition to the exhibition stands, we will be running a walking football tournament and supporting the Royal British Legion's penalties challenge against Poppy Man."

The school uses a modern fleet of 29 Juno Airbus H135 helicopters and 7 Jupiter Airbus H145 helicopters to train military aircrew from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force.

Group Captain Phil Wadlow, the Station Commander and Commandant of Number 1 Flying Training School, said: "RAF Shrawbury is proud to support this event once again, and I am delighted to see the Armed Forces community coming together following a break due to the pandemic.