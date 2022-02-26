Expert wants Shrewsbury to be a tree haven

Work has been underway on trees in the Quarry

Andy Gordon, chair of the Severn Tree Trust, believes Shrewsbury town centre would benefit from more trees being planted.

He said: "Trees are amazing. Only relatively few people realise just how amazing! Sadly many trees around our town are facing an uncertain future and can be chopped down on a whim or through misinformation about their life and the way tree diseases affect them.

"In Shrewsbury we have above average tree cover for towns in England which is 22%. Looking at an aerial view of Shrewsbury, four main areas of tree cover stand out. These are Quarry Gardens, the Radbrook Valley, the Reabrook Valley and the bank below Shrewsbury School. From an aerial view it is also possible to make out that a significant amount of the tree cover is to be found in private gardens. However, apart from the London Plane trees in St Mary’s Churchyard, the town centre is quite bare and would be greatly improved by the planting of more suitable types of woody plants.

“Just think of Mardol Head occupied not by a modern sculpture but with the shade of trees. If trees flourished in the town centre can you imagine how pleasant it would be to sit under their shade on the seats provided on a summer’s day or outside your favourite cafe?