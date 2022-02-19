Storm Eunice: Flood barriers going up in Shropshire and travel disruption continues

Barriers being put in place at Ironbridge

Environment Agency workers are on the scene in Ironbridge where flood barriers are going up on the Wharfage, while those in Shrewsbury at Frankwell went up earlier this week.

There have been warnings issued for several areas of Shrewsbury, with flooding expected at The Quarry and The West Mid Showground.

The Environment Agency has warned people to avoid low lying footpaths, and said that with further rain today and tomorrow rivers could rise further on Monday.

The most recent predicted peak of the River Severn is 3.4m to 3.7m at Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge, this evening.

An update from the Environment Agency said: "We expect flooding to affect offices at the showground and Gravel Hill Lane. The predicted peak at Welsh Bridge is 3.4m to 3.7m on Saturday evening.

"Further heavy rainfall is forecast today and into Sunday. This rain will cause river levels to remain high over the next few days with the possibility of further rises on Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are checking defences. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

Due to the flooding in The Quarry Shrewsbury's parkrun 5km event was cancelled.

Meanwhile snow has been falling in parts of Telford.

It comes with major disruption on the rail network and a host of services throughout the county being cancelled, including some with West Midlands Trains from Birmingham to Shrewsbury. The firm said disruption is expected until 3pm at least.

Transport for Wales has also cancelled a number of services from Shrewsbury to Swansea, and from Birmingham New Street to Aberystwyth.

Both operators have advised passengers to check before travelling.

It comes as more than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday, while the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge and the M48 Severn Bridge, which link England and Wales across the River Severn, were closed due to high winds.

The M4 Prince of Wales Bridge has been re-opened today, but the M48 Severn Bridge remains closed in both directions.