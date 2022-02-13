Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hybrid conference to help more young medics learn

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

An annual event for aspiring medics is going ‘hybrid’, enabling more students to get involved.

Students at Shropshire’s Concord College will be able to experience the fifth Medical Futures Conference in person on-site on March 5.

This will free up capacity for 250 external students in years 11 and 12 living in Shropshire, the West Midlands and Welsh borders to join online for free.

Concord's head of science and event organiser Barry Brown said: “We hope the additional capacity will enable many more aspiring medics to make the most of the day.

“The conference will cover all aspects of the highly selective admissions process to enable a competitive university/medical school application to be made.”

He revealed that last year’s Medical Futures Conference, which took place online, was fully booked within three days.

Whilst the main appeal of the event, which runs from 9am to 5.30pm, will be to students interested in medicine, Mr Brown said some aspects may help those considering other disciplines.

These could be careers in the NHS in dentistry, pharmacy, nursing or physiotherapy.

“The conference may also help students who are struggling to finalise their choices if they are considering courses such as veterinary medicine, pharmacology or biomedical science.

“In addition, there will be the opportunity to hear from current medical students and a variety of healthcare professionals from the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital (SaTH) Trust.”

Keynote speaker for the day will be Dr Benji Waterhouse – award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and NHS doctor specialising in psychiatry.

Further information and the booking form can be found concordcollegeuk.com/news/mfvc22/

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Education
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News