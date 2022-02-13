Hybrid conference to help more young medics learn

Students at Shropshire’s Concord College will be able to experience the fifth Medical Futures Conference in person on-site on March 5.

This will free up capacity for 250 external students in years 11 and 12 living in Shropshire, the West Midlands and Welsh borders to join online for free.

Concord's head of science and event organiser Barry Brown said: “We hope the additional capacity will enable many more aspiring medics to make the most of the day.

“The conference will cover all aspects of the highly selective admissions process to enable a competitive university/medical school application to be made.”

He revealed that last year’s Medical Futures Conference, which took place online, was fully booked within three days.

Whilst the main appeal of the event, which runs from 9am to 5.30pm, will be to students interested in medicine, Mr Brown said some aspects may help those considering other disciplines.

These could be careers in the NHS in dentistry, pharmacy, nursing or physiotherapy.

“The conference may also help students who are struggling to finalise their choices if they are considering courses such as veterinary medicine, pharmacology or biomedical science.

“In addition, there will be the opportunity to hear from current medical students and a variety of healthcare professionals from the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital (SaTH) Trust.”

Keynote speaker for the day will be Dr Benji Waterhouse – award-winning stand-up comedian, writer and NHS doctor specialising in psychiatry.