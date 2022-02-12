Save Winney Hill protesters hail cross-party turnout at Shrewsbury demonstration

Campaigners gathered to protest against developing Winney Hill in Shrewsbury

Greens, true blue Tories, Labour reds and Lib Dem yellows turned up to make it a cross-party protest as part of the 'Save Winney Hill' campaign.

Bagley town councillor Alex Phillips, Harlescott's Elisabeth Roberts, Radbrook ward's Chris Lemon and mayor Julian Dean joined Herongate campaigner Ben Jephcott and residents with a large protest banner 'Save Winney Hill' on Saturday morning.

Councillor Roberts said: "Ellesmere Road, already struggling during rush hour, will find it increased in vehicular capacity, to the detriment of local residents."

She called for the development to be positioned "at the other side of the town" closer to the hospital because the plan is "primarily aimed at elderly customers, who will need a higher level of ambulatory care."

The land earmarked for the plans is on the Hencote Estate off Ellesmere Road

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of the town council, said: “Although the final decision rest with Shropshire Council I was delighted that our planning committee clearly rejected these proposals.

"Although we will support developments which are sensitive and sustainable they must also be in tune with our heritage, the natural environment and community values.

"The North West Relief Road and this proposed development are certainly not compatible with our criteria and should be strongly opposed.”

More than 150 residents and the town council have objected to the application for the site which is close to the Old River Bed Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Protest organiser Ben Jephcott, a Bagley ward Lib Dem, said: "Shropshire Council MUST listen to the people, we do not want our local landmark, our green lung, to disappear under concrete.