'Horrified' Shrewsbury residents plan protest over plan to build care flats

Town councillors will also be present at Winney Hill in Shrewsbury to hold a demonstration against the scheme on Saturday.

Bagley councillor Alex Phillips, Harlescott's Elisabeth Roberts, Radbrook's Chris Lemon and Porthill's Julian Dean will be joining Herongate campaigner Ben Jephcott and residents with a large protest banner which will say 'Save Winney Hill'.

Over 150 residents and the Town Council have objected to the application by Hencote's Andy Stevens to build on the hillside south of Hencote Lane, a site which is outside Shrewsbury's local plan.

The land is above a local wildlife site and yards from the Old River Bed SSSI.

Organiser Mr Jephcott said: "Residents in Herongate and Heath Farm and beyond are horrified by this plan to concrete over this beautiful hill, with the finest view of Shrewsbury.

"The access road to the Hencote Winery now looks part of a scheme to turn this farmland site outside the local plan into a lucrative development. Shropshire Council must say no.

"The extra traffic onto Ellesmere Road and effect on local wildlife including protected bats and great crested newts are other good reasons to reject this plan.

"This is the last place we should be considering for green field development.

"It is great to see campaigners and councillors from four parties backing our campaign to save Winney Hill."

The design and access statement for the project states: "Our proposal and vision is that Hencote Continuing Care Community will become a special place, where high quality design and landscape create a new neighbourhood of which Shrewsbury will be proud, linked and connected into the town centre by public transport and the site’s electric minibuses, so that older residents can enjoy everything that Shrewsbury has to offer, but in a safe environment with care at hand to meet their evolving needs.

"Moreover the scheme will bring a new business operation and international investment into the town, creating new jobs, increasing spend, boosting local businesses and suppliers."