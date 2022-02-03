Major funding award to boost cycling and walking

Shropshire Council said it would now consider what to do with the funding

Shropshire Council has been awarded £140,000 from the Department for Transport’s Capability Fund.

The money is to be spent on the development of infrastructure plans, and on carrying out behaviour change activities, such as training and promotion.

Shropshire Council has been awarded £140,320 and says it will now consider how the funding will be spent, and how it feeds into the ongoing development of the council’s new local cycling and walking infrastructure plan (LCWIP).

The LCWIP is in development and workshops in local towns with councillors, town councils and other representatives are taking place in in February and March to help shape the draft plan for Shropshire.

Ian Nellins, Cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, said: “This funding is very welcome and will help our efforts to improve, enhance and promote cycling and walking facilities in the county, including our work to develop a new local cycling and walking infrastructure plan for the county.”