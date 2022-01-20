Shropshire traffic wardens could get powers to issue littering and dog fouling fines

Traffic wardens could be given greater powers

Councillors say the move, which has already been adopted in other areas, would help to keep streets looking tidy and make better use of resources by expanding existing roles.

The idea was put forward at a meeting of the council’s cabinet by Councillor Claire Wild, chair of the performance scrutiny committee, which had discussed the issue the previous day.

Councillor Wild said: “What we are asking cabinet is to look into ways of increasing the powers of civil enforcement environmental teams and street scene, so that fixed penalties for fly tipping, dog fouling, anti-social behaviour etcetera can be issued.”

She asked that officers to look into the matter and come back to cabinet within six months with a report.

Councillor Wild explained the approach taken by other councils. She said: “For instance, in other authorities, people like traffic wardens and the people who go around doing environmental maintenance actually have the powers to fine people.

“So if you are walking along the street between ticketing cars and you see somebody drop litter or you see somebody’s dog fouling you can just issue a notice.

“Clearly it would give us many more feet on the ground – presently we only have one and a half dog wardens for the whole of Shropshire, so that just puts it into a bit of perspective.

“I think we need to be, as a council, a bit smarter in the way we use our resources and actually make what we have got go a lot further.

“By doing this I think we would really make in-roads into the things that bother us most.”