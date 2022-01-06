Notification Settings

Women suffer 'potentially serious' injuries after lorry and car collide in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

Two women sustained potentially serious injuries after a crash between a car and a lorry in Shrewsbury.

One of the women had to be cut free from the car after the smash on Whitchurch Road, near the junction of Kendal Road, yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.50am, with a Welsh Air Ambulance helicopter also in attendance.

Whitchurch Road was closed to traffic from Morrisons to the Harlescott Crossroads for a period of time after the crash.

Two fire engines were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington, with an operations officer in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, we found two patients, both women, the first, a passenger in the car, was extricated from the vehicle by the fire service, then assessed by ambulance staff on scene and had sustained potentially serious injuries, she received treatment on scene. “The second patient, the driver of the car, was assessed and had sustained potentially serious injuries. Both were conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.”

The driver of the lorry did not require treatment.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

