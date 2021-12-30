Confusion as 14 lost sheep flock to Shrewsbury town centre

Glyn Jones is trying to track down the owners of the sheep

The animals were found by walkers in the Kingsland area of the town on Monday. They were shepherded to a field in Beehive Lane where they are being looked after.

But Glyn Jones, who the field belongs to, hopes the owner of the sheep will come forward as they don't have enough grass.

Glyn, who is currently renovating Darwin House, said: "Early Monday morning some walkers found 14 sheep in the centre of Shrewsbury wandering in Kingsland on the roads. I have a small field in the centre of Shrewsbury and the neighbour asked could they put the sheep in there whilst the owner came to find them. But no owner has come, I reported them to the police and they have heard nothing.

"They don’t have enough grass where they are."

He added: "It is quite interesting how all these sheep have ended up in the middle of Shrewsbury when there are no sheep for miles. I wonder where they've come from."

In the famous Parable of the Lost Sheep, the shepherd says "rejoice with me, for I have found my sheep which was lost," and carries the animal on his shoulders. It may take a strong shepherd to replicate the story.