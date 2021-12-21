Christmas clean-up for town centre streets

Street cleaning taking place in Wyle Cop

The work in Shrewsbury town centre is being funded by Shrewsbury BID and was launched in August, with Castle Street and Pride Hill getting the street-cleaning treatment. This has now been expanded to include St Mary’s Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop and High Street which have just been cleaned.

The rolling programme, carried out by Vortex Cleaning and funded through Shropshire Council’s Economic Recovery Programme, is also helping to bring back the York stone colour to some of the pavements.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said: “We were very pleased with how the cleaning of town streets has gone, resulting in a lot of positive feedback.

“It’s a really worthwhile exercise and makes such a visual improvement to the town centre. Shrewsbury is somewhere we all care so much about and are extremely proud of so it’s important that we keep it looking clean and tidy.

“More areas are set to be targeted in a programme which will supplement the existing street cleaning work carried out by the council. The Vortex team are deep cleaning the pavements, removing chewing gum and generally smartening up the area.

“People will hopefully be able to see a big difference to those streets - High Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop and St Mary’s Street - and the cleaning is also bringing out the amazing colour in areas of the town paved with beautiful York stone.

“The cleanliness of pavements and streets has a big impact on the whole feel of a town, so we are pleased to see this cleaning programme continuing.