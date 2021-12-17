Shropshire Cat Rescue launches emergency Christmas appeal following storm damage and pandemic problems

Launching an appeal, shelter manager Marion Micklewright, with 'Pearl', the cat, at Shropshire Cat Rescue, Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury-based cat shelter has launched an emergency Christmas Fund-raising Appeal following the damage caused by the recent storms alongside increased pressure on the charity to care for more cats in need of new homes.

The charity, which is one of the biggest cat rehoming and welfare charities in the region, has been caring for cats and kittens in need since 1989.

The charity provides food and veterinary care for homeless, stray, abandoned and unwanted cats and kittens, as well as rehoming where possible.

It is also home to a unique retirement village for cats unable to be rehomed due to ongoing medical conditions, so the charity provides long-term care for these residents.

Chief executive of the charity, Marion Micklewright, said: “We rely on donations and sponsors to keep our shelter going each year and we are currently experiencing increased demand on our funds.

"We have a larger number of cats than normal that need our help, plus the recent storms have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage that we need to repair to keep our cats and kittens safe and warm over the festive season.

Damaged fencing at Shropshire Cat Rescue

"We do not ask for help often, but this year we need as much help as we can get. People can donate online – it really will make all the difference to our furry residents.”

One new resident at the shelter is 15-year-old Pearl who came in for much-needed help in early December. Her elderly owner sadly died and she was left to fend for herself for three months before being brought to the shelter severely malnourished, with matted fur and dental and thyroid problems.

After some time at the vets, she is now doing well, but needs long-term treatment and because of her ongoing medical needs she may not be able to be rehomed, so will need life-long care from Shropshire Cat Rescue. Pearl is just one example of the many cats and kittens who need the charity’s ongoing help and support.

A range of donations can make a difference - £5 will pay for essential pain relief medication; £10 will pay for food for a month for one cat; £25 will help to support another cat for a month with food and initial vet bills; £50 will help to pay towards essential vet bills; £100 will help to repair one of their pens to keep the cats safe.