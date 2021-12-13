Traffic lights out at major Shrewsbury roundabout as car crashes onto island

A car crashed and landed on the Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury near Salop Leisure over the weekend. This is the aftermath on Monday morning

The incident happened around 5.30am on Saturday morning when a driver lost control and crashed at the A5 Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the car was stranded on the major roundabout.

Two days later and the badly-damaged car was still on the roundabout on Monday morning, near damaged poles and electrical cabinets.

Paramedics and firefighters were sent to the scene but it is not thought anybody was seriously hurt.

The vehicle has now been recovered, and Highways England said they aim to have the traffic lights up and running later on today.

Damaged cabinets and poles at Emstrey Roundabout after the crash

A spokesperson from Highways England said: "There was significant damage to the electrics so we have made the site safe for now and are aiming to do a permanent repair later on today.

"The lights aren’t working at the moment, we’re aiming to have them back up and running later on today."

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC at the junction of the A5 and London Road at 5.31am on Saturday.

"One ambulance attended the scene. On arrival we discovered a car and traffic lights that had been damaged in the collision, but there were no patients at the scene requiring treatment."

Drivers reported that around half of the roundabout's traffic lights were out of action on Monday morning, with pictures of the crash showing serious damage to poles and boxes on the island.

The blue Audi, which is thought to be the only car involved in the crash, remained stranded with its front bonnet up and 'do not cross' tape surrounding the vehicle.

The blue Audi was left with major damage after the early-hours smash

Some of the traffic lights at the island were not working on Monday morning

The vehicle sustained major damage to its front end, with debris left scattered across the roundabout which connects the A5 with Atcham and Shrewsbury next to Salop Leisure.

A fire service spokesman said: "Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Crews used a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident. Request received to make vehicle safe following collision with street furniture."