The new Hopped Dry Gin

The Shropshire Distillery in Ellesmere and the Wood Brewery from Wistanstow have collaborated to make the ‘Hopped Dry Gin’, which has been bottled in time for this weekend’s Shrewsbury Food Festival. It will be available to buy from The Shropshire Distillery and Wood Brewery stands.

Stephen O’Neill from Wood’s said the gin had been distilled with American Cascade hops that they use at the brewery. He said: “The zesty citrus pine flavour is balanced with light floral notes. An added punch of dried grapefruit and an undercurrent of juniper delivers a smooth, refreshingly hoppy character. This gin is best enjoyed with a citrus slice, premium tonic, and good company!

“We are big fans of what The Shropshire Distillery produce. It has been great to collaborate to produce a unique Shropshire spirit.”

This is the first in a line of planned collaborations between the two Shropshire companies. Emma Glynn, from the distillery, said: “The hops have helped to create a delicious citrusy gin handcrafted here in Shropshire. This is a limited edition that will be available at festivals this autumn so make sure you pick up a bottle whilst stocks last. It will make lovely gift for gin loving Shropshire lads and lasses!”

Hopped Dry Gin has an RRP of £40 and can be purchased from Wood’s and The Shropshire Distillery.