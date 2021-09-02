Police boss to visit food festival so Salopians can have their say on crime

Re-elected: John Campion

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion will be at Shrewsbury Food Festival this weekend to give people the opportunity to have their say about his plan for policing, reducing crime and increasing public confidence. They can also receive a free Smartwater kit to protect their home and property.

Mr Campion and his deputy, Tracey Onslow, will be joined by representatives from West Mercia Police ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ team at the events. They will be on-hand to talk to people about the water-based solution which allows property to be marked that can be traced by the police. People will then have the opportunity to sign up to the ‘We Don’t Buy Crime’ scheme to receive a free Smartwater kit.

The Commissioner also wants to hear from the public about their views on his new Safer West Mercia Plan, which outlines the focus for policing in West Mercia. Those attending, who are keen to have their say, are advised to look at the draft plan. Please visit the PCC’s website: westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/pcc-launches-new-plan-to-deliver-a-safer-west-mercia/.

He will also be at other events in the coming weeks, including the Bromyard Food Festival on September 11.

Mr Campion said: “I have very much missed engaging face-to-face with the public, so I am looking forward to meeting people at these events. I want to make sure that people get the opportunity to have a strong voice around policing and crime, and it is my role to capture all that is said.