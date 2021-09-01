Developer appeals refusal to build 145 homes next to Shrewsbury retail park

The site lies between Meole Brace Retail Park and the park and ride.

Savills has submitted an appeal to the Planning Inspectorate over its proposal to build the home on a site next to Meole Brace Retail Park in Shrewsbury.

The application for the site was refused by the council in July 2020 on grounds that the plot was outside Shrewsbury's development boundary, although the land is now earmarked for housing in the council’s new local plan – which has been submitted for government examination.

A fresh application for the land was submitted to the council earlier this year by Savills, but the firm has since withdrawn the proposal and decided to appeal the decision to reject its first application.

The appeal, which was lodged last month, will be decided by a planning inspector – and those who wish to comment on the proposal are being urged to submit them via the Planning Inspectorate's website.

The proposal would see the houses built on the land between the retail park and the Meole Brace Park & Ride.

As part of the proposal a separate access would be created to the Park & Ride off Hereford Road – which would no longer link directly to the retail park.

A map of how the site could look if it is approved by the planning inspector

The site does include a late Neolithic double ring-ditch, and part of the plan is to create a 'public open space' on the area, to safeguard it from development.

In its design statement for the original plan the agents acting for Savills said the plot had previously been considered for an extension for the retail park, but that plan had been 'reassessed'.

The statement said: "Our client has been investigating the potential for development of the site between Meole Brace Retail Park and the Park & Ride for over six years.

"Initial proposals discussed with Shropshire Council investigated the potential for an extension to the retail park providing additional retail units, a petrol filling station, a drive through, restaurant and hotel but this was reassessed in 2017 and a scheme investigated for residential use on the site.

"The initial scheme did not take account of the double ring ditch and allowed for future development of a care home in the northwest corner of the site. The care home has now been replaced with additional housing and an open space has been provided to the centre of the site protecting the double ring-ditch and providing a focal point for the community."