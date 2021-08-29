Shrewsbury river death widow determined to help save others as tragic anniversary approaches

Kirsty Walsh, ambassador for Home & Dry, part of West Mercia Search and Rescue

She will be celebrating her beautiful daughter's fifth birthday and also having to deal with the fourth anniversary of the death of her husband.

Shane Walsh drowned when he fell into the River Severn in Shrewsbury after a night out in September 2017. He was just 29.

His tragic death was just a few days before daughter Adalynn's first birthday and Kirsty says she will often see Shane's characteristics in Adalynn and their son, Cory who is now seven.

She says his legacy is alive and well in their children, and in the changes and improvement to water safety that have been made since he died.

Last week she was at a water safety event in Bridgnorth with the Home and Dry water safety campaign. It was set up by West Mercia Search and Rescue, a volunteer-led organisation who receive grant funding from the region's Police and Crime Commissioner and are backed by Kirsty – a Water Safety Ambassador.

It includes a free online water safety course, and an offline version for schools and colleges, that have been completed by 16,500 people. Throwlines have also been installed at danger points.

Kirsty said: "Most people who drown accidentally in the UK have no intention of being in the water – walkers and runners can be most at risk.

"Home and Dry provides simple steps anyone can take to help rescue someone who has fallen in.

"You need to get their focus and stop the person in the water panicking – shout to them. You can reach them something to help support them or climb out, like a branch, or you can throw them something to help them float, like a football or even a big bottle.

"There have been many improvements since Shane's death and it is important to remember those that have lost their lives to open water and the impact that has had on making improvements to water safety and awareness."

She said that many people had wanted information about water safety at the Bridgnorth event including children on a summer camp, who said they would all do the course when they went home, and a teacher who was taking it back to his school. And she said talking to the emergency services and the public, and talking about Shane, had been a real tonic for her.

"He lit up the room, he had such a big personality. He loved life, he was carefree and joyous and would help anyone, he had such a kind heart.

"He was an amazing father – he doted on the children. And now I see so many of his traits and characteristics in them.

"We recently went for a walk with his family and friends, many of whom haven't see the children for a while because of the lockdown. They all noticed different things in them, Shane's eyes, his jawline and facial expressions.

"It's good to focus on the positive – and the other day I was watching a video of him with Cory when he was little. Yes, there are tears but it is crying and laughing at the memories at the same time.

"The pain hits you at odd moments, it might be a song, or a sudden memory. "

Shane Walsh

West Mercia Search & Rescue, along with police, search the River Severn in Shrewsbury after Shane went missing

The tragic deaths this summer of people on British beaches and in lakes and rivers have hit Kirsty hard.

"It is absolutely heartbreaking and takes you back to that moment when the police come to the door. You think of the person's family and you know they are enduring the pain that you felt and you know what they will have to go through.

"I love the summer, I am not a winter person, but I do worry the amount of lives that could be lost.

"We don't want anyone to feel that they can't enjoy the water and that is why the Home and Dry campaign and the course are so important.

"Hundreds of people have lost their lives and, tragically, is is those deaths that have put water safety at the forefront of people's minds."

After four years of campaigning and getting the water safety message out, Kirsty is sometimes asked when is she going to stop.

"The answer is always never," she said.