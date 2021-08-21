Inspector hails teamwork after serial Shrewsbury burglar jailed - but laments ban ruling

Inspector Saf Ali

Shrewsbury criminal Sam Clubb was jailed this week after committing a spate of burglaries and thefts in the town centre in spring this year. In one incident he stole £7,700 worth of Gucci watches from Goldsmith's of Shrewsbury in a late night raid on April 10. It was initially believed he took £20,000 worth, but the jewellers in The Square submitted a claim for £7,700 to its insurance.

Clubb stole in order to get cash and items to sell to feed his drug habit. Since Clubb's arrest, the consistent town centre break-ins have stopped.

Shrewsbury police inspector Saf Ali praised the work of Shrewsbury BID, town centre CCTV operators and security, and his officers for their work in catching Clubb.

Talking about the response following the Goldsmith's incident, Inspector Ali said: "He was stopped the next day. We were aware the burglary at the jewellers had taken place. He was stopped for another theft and he was found with a watch. The officers knew about the burglary so suspected the two would be linked.

"We had that spate of burglaries. We worked together with Shrewsbury Bid and the CCTV.

"I think it's good that everyone came together to help protect the business community, it allowed us to catch him and others. Since then the spate has stopped."

Shrewsbury police also applied for a criminal behaviour order to keep Clubb out of the town centre when his jail sentence has been served, but Judge Anthony Lowe decided not to issue one, saying that it would be "pushing it to be someone else's problem".

Inspector Ali said: "We apply for the CBOs to protect the community. It could be for threatening or violent behaviour, or the impact on the community.

"I respect the judge's decision, but I am a little bit disappointed. It [Clubb's offending] impacted on businesses that lost money, and on staff with fear of crime. He did get time in custody."