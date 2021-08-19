old soldiers set to gather in Shrewsbury to mark anniversary of eight comrades killed in Northern Ireland bombing

The memorial plaque in the Quarry

The men, aged 18, 19 and 21, were members of the 1st Battalion Light Infantry, had been returning to their barracks in Omagh on a coach when a roadside bomb was detonated near to Ballygawley, in County Tyrone, on August 20, 1988.

Bill Bearham, chairman of the 1LI Association, said: "I'm not sure words can ever do justice to what it means for veterans to come together and remember their fallen brothers in arms as each has their own reasons for doing so.

"For many there is a need to be with their brothers in arms on anniversaries or events that take place close to them, so that they can pay their respects together, raise a glass and remember times past both good and bad.

"We are very lucky as veterans as we have a second family for life who will always be there for you whether it is on the end of a phone, meeting up for a beer or just to swap memories and general "banter"."

The battalion has strong links to Shrewsbury and former comrades of the men will start gather from 10.30am on Sunday, August 22, for the service to start at 10.40am.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Ballygawley Bus Bombing and everyone will be welcome to show their respects.

The plaque was arranged in 2015 by the 1LI Association in conjunction with Shrewsbury Town Council.

Mr Bearham said: "For me personally I will on the anniversary and during the short wreath laying service on Sunday be having a quiet moment of reflection and raising a glass in memory of all eight that were taken from their families/loved ones so early in life.

"It is important for us to make sure that we do this for them and their families, but also for the survivors who have and continue to deal with this traumatic event every day since, as we will never forget them and all our veterans that are no longer with us."

Mr Bearham set up the 1LI Association to bring veterans together again after all the mergers and loss of regimental names and to ensure that "our fallen brothers in arms would never be forgotten whether you served with them or served before or after they did."

The inscription on the memorial plaque in the Quarry, opposite St Chads reads: ""Not a day goes past when our thoughts are not with them and their families who have been left behind.".

It was produced by Stretton Memorials of Church Stretton and it was the first memorial in the UK to have the eight names on it.

The men named on the plaque are Jayson Burfitt, 19; Mark Norsworthy, 18, Jason Winter, 19, Alexander Lewis, 18, Richard Greener, 21, Stephen Wilkinson, 18, Blair Bishop, 19 and Peter Bullock, 21

The attack was the second-deadliest on the British Army in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, after the Warrenpoint ambush of 1979.