Main road in Shrewsbury closed after lorry and car crash

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A main road in Shrewsbury was closed following a crash involving a lorry and car.

Emergency services were called to Oteley Road just after 1.40pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene from Shrewsbury, along with an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles and crews made the scene safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

The West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre tweeted to say the road was closed and advised motorists to find an alternative route.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News