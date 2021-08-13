Main road in Shrewsbury closed after lorry and car crash

Emergency services were called to Oteley Road just after 1.40pm.

Two fire appliances were mobilised to the scene from Shrewsbury, along with an operations officer.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was trapped in either of the vehicles and crews made the scene safe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Oteley Road in Shrewsbury is currently closed whilst vehicles involved in an RTC are recovered. Please find an alternative route.@WMerciaPolice — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) August 13, 2021