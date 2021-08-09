Wayfinding columns set up in Shrewsbury to help visitors find their way round

Kevin Lockwood from Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Councillor Ed Potter with the Victoria Quay Wayfinding Post

The tall signs which have popped up throughout Shrewsbury's Town Centre are similar to those in major town and city destinations like London, York and Bath, and are the result of a combined effort coordinated by Shrewsbury Big Town Partnership.

The project has been led and managed by Shropshire Council as part of the £12m externally-funded Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package (SITP) which has seen work carried out to roundabouts, road junctions, and town centre roads, pavements and signage throughout Shrewsbury.

Kevin Lockwood, manager of Shrewsbury Shopping Centres and director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of the Big Town Plan Partnership, said the wayfinders were a very welcome addition to the town centre.

He said: “There has been an aspiration for this kind of high-quality visitor infrastructure for some time and we are delighted to see these wayfinding columns now being installed across Shrewsbury town centre.

“They are designed to be very visual and easy to understand, with large maps highlighting walking times to nearby landmarks, attractions and businesses.

“A lot of discussions took place between stakeholders in Shrewsbury and the designers to ensure they contained the right kind of information, and I think they look really good.”

Councillor Ed Potter, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and planning, who sits on the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership board, said the aim was to install 26 wayfinding columns in the town centre.

“They are going to be a significant addition to the town centre streetscape,” he said. “I know a lot of work has been done in recent years to raise the standard of signage and street furniture in Shrewsbury, and these wayfinders really add to that.

“High-quality wayfinding information like this fits perfectly with the aims of the Big Town Plan to make the town more accessible by foot and cycle – encouraging people to discover the whole town at their own pace.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “A key element of the Big Town Plan is to improve the visitor experience by showcasing the wonderful heritage, businesses and activities we have in the town centre.

“These wayfinders certainly do that - they look great and really demonstrate our commitment to making Shrewsbury a welcoming and easily accessible place for everyone.”

David Gillam, from City IT who designed the wayfinders, added: “The stakeholders we met in the town wanted a clear and cohesive approach to wayfinding that would reflect the character of Shrewsbury and revealed its many assets.