Cafe and bar plan for Pride Hill in Shrewsbury

The former Paperchase on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury could become a new cafe/bar

Loungers has applied to Shropshire Council for permission for change of use from retail to a restaurant on 46 Pride Hill in Shrewsbury – formerly occupied by Paperchase, which earlier this year announced it would not be reopening after lockdown.

Loungers, a Bristol-based firm, says it wants to convert the shop into a cafe/bar called Floro Lounge with inside and outdoor seating.

The firm operates two different types of sites across the country – lounges and 'cosy clubs'.

The firm's website says the lounge is a "café/bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture".

It adds that they offer all-day dining, with the same menu served from 9am to 10pm.

The firm also wants to serve alcoholic drinks from 10am until midnight and has applied for four tables and 12 chairs on the pavement in front of the building.

A report submitted by Richard Pedlar Architects on behalf of Loungers says the bar will be "food-led" and is intended to appeal to families with stand-up drinking – described as 'vertical drinking' in the report – "not encouraged".

It says: "The proposed use as a lounge will be a popular destination for locals of all ages, encouraging social interaction within the community.

"This use will complement the existing character of the area, will encourage an ‘active frontage’ and will strengthen the vitality of the immediate shopping area.

"The lounge café bar will be open throughout the day and into the evening, will be food-led and will have a particular appeal to families – ‘vertical drinking’ is not encouraged.

"The café/bar will be operated by Loungers Limited, a successful Bristol based company that is expanding its Lounge units and Cosy Club restaurants across the country.

"Loungers Limited present a prestige offering and are experienced in dealing with listed buildings across the country. They have won awards for both the quality of their conversions and their product."

The report says the firm sources produce "from local suppliers wherever possible and this will benefit the local economy".