Shrewsbury Town to host pop up jab clinic ahead of season opener

Shrewsbury Town manager Steve Cotterill is urging fans to take advantage of the opportunity to get jabbed at the pop-up clinic

And Town's boss, Steve Cotterill, who was himself hospitalised by Covid, has urged people not to miss the opportunity to get their jab.

His thoughts have been echoed by club goalkeeper, Harry Burgoyne, who had his first jab back in June.

The clinic will be available to anyone 18 and over from 9.30am to 3.30pm at the Montgomery Waters Meadow on Saturday, ahead of Town's first match of the season against Burton Albion, which kicks off at 3pm.

Cotterill, who understands the impact of Covid better than anyone, said: "We are delighted to be able to host and support the pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin Covid-19 Vaccination Service ahead of our game against Burton Albion.

“It is so important that fans and members of our local community take up the opportunity to be double vaccinated to protect each other, and it’s great to welcome fans back to Montgomery Waters Meadow safely.”

Burgoyne, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, said: "People of my age can get vaccinated now and I would encourage them to come forward and get double vaccinated as soon as they can.

“If you are feeling anxious, don’t be, the NHS makes you feel really relaxed and at ease. It’s so easy – just get the double jab done!”

The pop-up at Shrewsbury Town Football Club is one of a series of pop-ups and walk-in clinics being held around the county aiming to bring vaccines closer to the people living in the area.

Clinicians will also be on hand to answer questions and address any concerns people might have.

Steve Ellis, Covid-19 Vaccination Lead for Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, said: “This pop-up vaccination site means people have the opportunity to get their vaccination at a time and place that suits them. We welcome both football fans and members of the community alike. All adults, aged 18 and over, are now eligible so please come forward.

“Everyone is now invited to bring their second dose appointment forward to eight weeks, to ensure everyone has the strongest possible protection as soon as possible.

“The Covid vaccines are two-dose vaccines so you must have both doses for maximum benefit and protection to you, your friends, and your family.

“Remember – it’s a game of two halves – you need both doses! We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible on Saturday as they receive their life-saving jabs."

If people are unable to attend any of the walk-in clinics but would still like their vaccination, they can use the national booking system to book an appointment via the NHS website or by calling 119.