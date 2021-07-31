Bob the bus will offer jabs to football fans

Bob the bus

Anyone heading to Montgomery Waters Meadow on August 7 to see Town take on Burton, can get jabbed before the game.

The travelling vaccination centre, Bob the Bus, will be outside the stadium offering first and second Pfizer doses to everyone over the age of 18.

Fans are being reminded that second doses can only be given more than eight weeks after the first.

There will also be the chance to ask a healthcare professional questions and collect testing kits to take home.

Steve Ellis, vaccination programme lead, said: “Bob the Bus – our mobile vaccination service – is proving to be an effective tool in ensuring people are able to get the Covid-19 vaccine, particularly for some of our more vulnerable communities and those who find it difficult to access other vaccination sites.

“Getting your vaccine with this service is quick and easy.

"You don’t need to have an NHS number or be registered with a GP – you can just hop on board Bob the Bus without the need to book.