Bhangra moves and mask-making to be part of summer fun in Shrewsbury

A range of free activities are taking place in Shrewsbury over the summer A number of free events will take place in Shrewsbury town centre

The 'Shrewsbury’s Open' summer events programme will bring free outdoor activities for young children and families.

Commissioned by Shrewsbury BID as part of the Shrewsbury's Open campaign and hosted by local arts charity The Hive, these free outdoor activities for children and families will showcase the talents of local artists and the wider West Midlands while celebrating creativity.

The Fetch Theatre company will bring their outdoor puppet and mask performance, Insect Safari, to the grounds of St Alkmund's Church on Saturday, June 26.

St Alkmund's Church will play host to more culture and music on Saturday, July 3 with a Yakshagana performance and workshop by SAMPAD, a Birmingham based South Asian Arts and Heritage charity. Followed by a dance and music procession through the town, SAMPAD will wrap up the day’s celebrations at The Hive, where they will repeat their workshop and performance encouraging anyone who wants to try learning a few Bhangra moves.

Local storytellers Sal Tonge and Stephanie Kelly will set up camp at St Alkmund's Church on Saturday, July 24, with songs and stories inspired by animals. These free sessions are suitable for ages 3+ and will take place throughout the day. The animal theme continues with local artists Jamila Thomas and Emily Wilkinson on Saturday, July 31, as they deliver fun-filled mask-making workshops in the Market Square for ages six and over.

The sound of Jembe Drums bring a West African rhythm to the Market Square on Saturday 7th August. Local musicians Jonathan Bannister and Josh Arrowsmith will deliver a lively drumming workshop suitable for 7 years +. No previous experience is necessary just a willingness to have a go! These free events can be attended by children and families alike. Booking is not required, just turn up and enjoy spending time in Shrewsbury town centre once more.

Cerin Mills, CEO of The Hive, said: "The town offers stunning spaces for performance and other imaginative activities. We are incredibly proud to offer free events for families in this challenging landscape. It will be wonderful to spend time in our town centre and celebrate culture and creativity this summer."

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, added: "We are delighted to be working with The Hive to really bring the town centre to life over the summer months. We hope lots of people will come along and take part in such an array of engaging activities."