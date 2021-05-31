70 jobs on way as Riverside Inn near Shrewsbury refurbished

Chris Kendall

The Riverside Inn, in Cound, near Shrewsbury, is due to open in July following a complete renovation to restore the pub’s interior and gardens overlooking the River Severn.

General manager, Chris Kendall, said opportunities were still available for people to join the team.

He said: “We are all really excited about opening in July, and the pub is going to look absolutely amazing both inside and out.

“We are looking for passionate hospitality professionals to join our team, and have a range of positions available in the bar and front of house team, along with chefs, team leaders and housekeepers.

The Riverside Inn, Cound

“If you have a passion for making guests feel welcome and helping to create the perfect atmosphere here at the Riverside Inn, then please get in touch.

“We have already interviewed some exceptional candidates during our interview days, which we are hosting at Cound Village Hall, and have loved meeting every candidate - including many who have worked at the pub before, others who live in the local area and some who will be considering relocating to Shropshire if they are successful in joining the team at the Riverside Inn.”

The Riverside Inn is part of the Chef and Brewer collection of Green King country pubs.

Anyone interested in applying for a role at the Riverside Inn can email jobsatriverside@greeneking.co.uk.