Market traders ready to be community lifeline again

Shrewsbury Market Hall trader Jon Sykes of Corbett's Butchers is ready to step up delivery services

Shrewsbury Market Hall’s food traders will be staying open over the second lockdown and stepping up their home delivery services once again.

Some of the market’s cafes will also be staying open to offer takeaway services.

Facilities manager Kate Gittins said: “During the last lockdown our food traders remained open to the public and moved swiftly to step up their delivery services or launch delivery services for the very first time. These proved to be a lifeline for many people in the local community.

“Traders are planning to do this once again and some will also offer click and collect. Our butchers and other food and drink specialists are busy taking orders for Christmas as usual.

“House of Yum Thai street food will be offering a takeaway service Tuesdays to Saturdays while Moli Tea House and Indian Street Food plan to offer takeaway services on Fridays and Saturdays."

Non-essential stalls have been ordered to close, but a petition has been launched to allow markets to fully reopen.

“We are very sad that our stalls classed as ‘non-essential’ will not be allowed to open, but most of these businesses will continue to trade online and will be offering delivery services," added Kate.

“We urge customers to continue supporting these valuable, small, independent businesses through another difficult lockdown period - at a time of year which would normally be their busiest. Customers can keep up with the latest information on social media and the Market Hall’s website.

“We are also urging customers to support a petition, launched jointly by the National Association of British Market Authorities and the National Market Traders Federation, which is lobbying the government to put markets on the same parity as supermarkets and allow them to remain fully open.