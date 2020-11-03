Home and Dry water safety message has reached thousands

Kirsty Walsh who campaigns for water safety

Home and Dry is being championed by Kirsty Walsh, who has gone into schools, colleges and clubs to deliver the safety message and lead people through the course.

Shane Walsh died in the River Severn when he slipped into the water after a night out in 2017.

Since then Kirsty has campaigned for safety measures on the Severn, seen throw ropes installed at points along the river and has become ambassador for the West Mercia Search and Rescue volunteers.

She said it was amazing to see the success of the Home and Dry Water Course in her husband's memory.

The West Mercia Free Water course has been completed by 13000 individuals online and another 2000 have seen it offline in schools, colleges and clubs.

"I know of people in the USA and Australia who have done it which is amazing to see the course go world wide in Shane's memory.

"I work in education myself and know how important it is to get the water safety message across. It is suitable for all ages, from primary school to adults." Kirsty said.

"If this can help save the life of one person it will be worthwhile."

Statistics show that in one year 77 people drowned when out for a walk or run, 12 people drowned after jumping in to water, 11 when swimming in open water, 11 while fishing and that 18 men drowned after drinking on a night out.

The Shout, Reach and Throw message warns people never to go into the water after someone and instead use what is ever around to help them to safety or to float.

"I am really grateful to people who have shared the Home and Dry message. We are not saying 'don't enjoy the water' but to have that safety message in the back of your mind, to take care and stay safe," Kirsty said.

She said that the tragedy of Shaun's death pushed her to do more.

"I recently completed a mental health first aider course and I want to help and do more."

"The winter is coming and there is already flood water around - it is so important to get the Home and Dry message across."