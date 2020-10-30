Volunteers pack and distribute hundreds of free school meals for Shrewsbury families

An example of one of the free meals prepared

The Universal God Centre (UGC) in Shrewsbury was the basis for the operation, which saw hundreds of bags packed and made available at the centre as well as at 'satellite' points around town.

Today is the final day of the initiative, and so far more than 600 meals have been distributed.

June Meagher at the UGC said: "Sasha Ford, local yoga teacher, and Ruth Pemberton of Pemberton’s Catering, both mums, were moved to action over coffee on Friday morning.

"By Sunday afternoon they had donations, a band of volunteers and a plan to serve up to 1,000 lunchbags to any children of families who may need them over the half term.

"They were inundated with offers of donations of food and money from the local community and businesses and are overwhelmed by the generosity of our local community.

"The bags were created at the UGC in Castle Street, Shrewsbury and distributed to various satellite distribution points around Shrewsbury."

They included Mystique in Harlescott and Katie's Kids Kitchen in Monkmoor.