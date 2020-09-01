Shrewsbury Rotary clubs welcome polio-free Africa

The news has been warmly welcomed by Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury Darwin and Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Clubs which have been supporting the cause.

Mary Pascoe, president of Shrewsbury Rotary Club, said: "The contribution of Rotary to this amazing achievement cannot be underestimated, and we are proud to have played our part in this.”

Peter Bettis, president of Shrewsbury Darwin Rotary Club, added: “We are delighted to have been a part of the international Rotary family that has worked together for many years with a common objective to eradicate polio.”

Rotary in Shrewsbury regards the announcement as ‘a major milestone in the battle to eradicate the worldwide disease'.

The progress is the result of a decade's-long effort across 47 countries, which make up the WHO’s African region, and now means that five of the six WHO regions, which represent 90 per cent of the world’s population, will be free of polio.

Efforts to get to this momentous stage have involved millions of health workers travelling by foot, boat, bike and bus to reach children.

There have been innovative strategies to vaccinate those living among conflict and insecurity and a huge disease surveillance network to test cases of paralysis and check sewage for the virus.

Ms Pascoe said: “Despite this incredible public health milestone, the job to fully rid the world of polio goes on as the virus continues to circulate in parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Members of Rotary remain committed to making the final, challenging steps towards a polio-free world a reality.

“Every donation to Rotary continues to be trebled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation so that every £1 becomes £3. "Anyone can contribute by helping make our pledge to rid the world of polio a reality by donating to our EndPolioNow campaign."

The date of October 24 marks the annual World Polio Day.