Man found in flat killed himself

Police broke into the home of Daniel Keating in Dogpole on May 24 after concern for his safety.

The inquest into his death, held at Shrewsbury's Shirehall yesterday (tues), heard that Mr Keating's sister had last spoken to him on the 22nd.

When he didn't reply to messages she went round to the flat. He didn't come to the door and she raised the alarm.

Senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, Mr John Ellery, who was told that Mr Keating was found hanging, recorded a verdict of suicide.