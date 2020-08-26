Action group to fight for future after Shrewsbury floods devastation

Coleham Flood Action Group has been set up by business owners and charities to lobby politicians and Shropshire Council, as well as help people prepare for if the River Severn bursts its banks again.

The relentless flooding was disastrous for Coleham. Business owners could only watch in horror as water cascaded into their premises, despite sealing doors and putting sandbags down.

And the Covid-19 pandemic was a misery compiler, leaving shops missing out on months of trade.

The community showed strength and support for one another, with heartwarming scenes of elderly folk being ferried up and down the street in canoes and kind-hearted volunteers wading through the water to take essential supplies to people stranded in their homes.

Coleham Primary School also gave locals a boost with thank you letters and campaigns to get people shopping.

Environment secretary George Eustice visited Coleham after the second wave of floods, though he was met with a tough reception from some frustrated business owners.

Councillor Kate Halliday who is supporting the group, believes there is worry in the air among Coleham people as autumn comes around and following recent heavy rainstorms.

Fortunately, the area wasn't hit again with floods, but it served as a reminder that flooding cannot be forgotten about.

Flooding in Coleham, Shrewsbury

She said: "Coleham experienced some of the worst flooding in Shrewsbury earlier this year and those effected are keen to look at how flood damage can be prevented in the future.

"It is the local businesses who understand what happened and how things need to be improved and I am delighted to support the Coleham Flood Action Group.

"Flooding in Coleham does not only impact on the local area. Access to the town centre is also affected, as are ambulances accessing the new hub on Longden Road. We need to do everything we can to prevent further flooding in Coleham."

As part of their action the Group’s Chair, Richard Jones, Barnabas Community Church, and Secretary Simon Jones, Studio 39 are inviting council representatives to meet to discuss their progress and future plans to prevent flood damage in Coleham.

It is hoped a meeting will be finalised for next week, when the Coleham community will be able to air concerns, and ideas can be discussed on how to protect the area in the short and long term.