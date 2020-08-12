Appeal launched to save Shrewsbury church from 'ravages of time'

The Churches Conservation Trust launched the urgent bid to help secure the future of 900-year-old St Mary’s Church.

A redundant church that no longer holds regular services, St Mary's usually hosts events and exhibitions and has a cafe. Volunteers open the building to visitors.

In recent years it has been targeted by thieves with medieval stained glass windows smashed by intruders.

The interior of St Mary's Church

Judith Patrick, the trust's northern region head said: “The spire of St Mary's has dominated the skyline of Shrewsbury for centuries. The building has weathered storms, wars and plagues, however, it now faces a new threat – the ravages of time.

"Save St Mary’s is a campaign to raise funds to carry out urgent repairs and conservation work at the church.

"Inside, the church is a treasure house of delights, which includes medieval tombs and a magnificent carved ceiling. The crowning glory is the ancient stained glass which includes the famous Jesse window, thought by experts to be one of the best of its kind."

She said the work, which is expected to cost in excess of £200,000 will focus on four key areas: lead replacement, stained glass repair and work on floor tiles and the church's pinnacle.

"Multiple thefts and vandalism have resulted in the loss of lead on the vestry," Judith added.

"This loss of lead can lead to further damage of the sensitive historic fabric of the interior through rain water ingress.

"A break-in at the church in 2019 resulted in a medieval stained glass window being smashed. Although the medieval glass is irreplaceable, we hope to restore the window to give an indication of its previous glory."

Damage to a window at St Mary's Church

The trust says that the Victorian stone pinnacles that sit on top of the Trinity chapel are in need of repair to ensure they remain safe while the Victorian floor tiles in the south aisle are bulging, due to damp issues.

"We need to take these up to repair the damage and make this area safe for visitors," she said.

"Without these repairs, the trust will not be able to keep St Mary’s open to the public. Please help us in securing the future of this church for future generations to enjoy."

