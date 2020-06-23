College to bolster special education provision ahead of growth

Shrewsbury Colleges Group is anticipating growth in the number of Special Education Needs and Disabilites students for the fourth year running this September.

The group, which has London Road, English Bridge and Welsh Bridge campuses, is in the process of hiring transition/review officers, a specialist teacher/assessors and teaching assistants to bolster staff levels in the department.

The department received a Good Ofsted rating on its last visit in 2019.

Catherine Armstrong, group vice principal for curriculum support and business development, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the work that we do in supporting some of the most vulnerable members of our society."

James Staniforth, principal of Shrewsbury Colleges Group added: “The recruitment of these roles sits within our strategy for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and provides specialist input within the College. We’re committed to providing support students and staff throughout the learning journey as effectively as possible. We are also seeking to increase the support available in the college to students with neuro-developmental conditions such as Autism and ADHD.”