Shrewsbury cathedral opens doors for first time in 88 days

Like all Catholic churches throughout the country, Shrewsbury Cathedral closed on March 20 amid a huge national effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

But the Rt Reverend Mark Davies, Bishop of Shrewsbury, reopened the cathedral yesterday for the first time since the lockdown after the Government last week permitted private prayer in “Covid-secure” places of worship.

More Covid-19 coverage:

The easing of the restrictions mean that up to about 10 people at one time can enter the cathedral to pray individually, as long as social-distancing and other hygiene standards are observed. Volunteers are working within to regulate the flow of visitors and to make sure pews are cleaned after each use.

The cathedral is now open for private prayer, from 10am-3pm, Monday to Saturday, and from noon to 3pm on Sundays.

Bishop Davies said the reopening of more than 50 churches across the Shrewsbury Diocese for private and individual prayer represented the “first step” towards full public celebration of mass.