Vandals trash and steal lifesaving river equipment in Shrewsbury

A flotation ring was taken and its plastic casing left cracked and damaged.

Officers on patrol in the town lamented the discovery.

Shrewsbury Cops said: "Sadly whilst on patrol blatant damage and removal of a life saving flotation discovered. Hard work is constantly ongoing to make the river as safe possible."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police on 101.