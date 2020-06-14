Menu

Vandals trash and steal lifesaving river equipment in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

Vandals have trashed and stolen lifesaving equipment from Shrewsbury's riverside.

The flotation device was taken from the riverside in Shrewsbury. Picture: Shrewsbury Cops

A flotation ring was taken and its plastic casing left cracked and damaged.

Officers on patrol in the town lamented the discovery.

Shrewsbury Cops said: "Sadly whilst on patrol blatant damage and removal of a life saving flotation discovered. Hard work is constantly ongoing to make the river as safe possible."

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police on 101.

