Shrewsbury's Robert Clive statue belongs in a museum, says Telford councillor born in India

Debate has raged this week over the statue of 'Clive of India' in Shrewsbury's Square. After a statue of slave trader Edward Colston which stood in Bristol was toppled and dumped in a bay by protesters, more than 5,000 people have signed a petition asking for the Robert Clive statue to be removed.

Clive was born on the Styche Hall estate, near Market Drayton, in 1725 and went to school in London before travelling to India with the East India Company in 1743.

He played a key role in conquering swathes of India for the East India Company in the mid-18th century.

Corruption and looting saw Clive amass a huge amount of wealth and after returning to Britain he was made Baron Clive of Passey, knighted and became Shrewsbury's MP, a position he held until his death.

Telford & Wrekin's former leader Kuldip Sahota, who was born in India, is among those calling for the statue to be taken down.

Councillor Sahota said: "Robert Clive looted and plundered India while he was there working for the East India Company around the 1750s.

"The scene he created there was one of anarchy, bribery, corruption and extortion on the scale never seen or heard of before.

"His plundering policy caused famine as a result of which millions of poor people died – all this to maximise the profit of the East India Company, and a large proportion of this loot went directly into his pocket when he was sole ruler of Bengal state.

"In 1755 he was ordered to avenge the Black Hole of Calcutta incident [an Indian prison in which prisoners of war were kept in dangerous conditions] and according to Indian historians of the day, he was merciless.

"When some years later the British government heard of his and the East India’s antics, even they were unhappy with his conduct. British historian William Dalrymple called him an 'unstable sociopath'.

"Therefore his statue should be removed from our county town and put in a museum."

'Out of the limelight'

Meanwhile the mayor of Market Drayton said that it was important to ensure the mistakes of the past are not repeated, but condemned "destructive behaviour".

Roy Aldcroft said: "We cannot hide the shameful behaviour which occurred in the past, we can in retrospect ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

"I believe that it is our duty to speak out against racism in all its forms, and to a large extent UK legislation assists with that process. I do believe that ‘bobby bashing’, vandalism and looting has horrified many legitimate protesters on both sides of the pond.

"As for Clive of India’s statue, perhaps it might need to move out of the limelight to reduce sensitivities, but hopefully we will see no more flag burning or destructive behaviour in the capital or Bristol."

Shrewsbury's modern-day MP Daniel Kawczynski has called for a "peaceful" discussion on the future of the statue.