Doodle Boy Joe getting oodles of fun as talent is discovered

Known as The Doodle Boy, his gift was uncovered when his parents booked him into Bloom art class.

Joe was always getting into trouble for doodling in class at St George's Junior School, in Woodfield Road, Copthorne, but when his teacher posted photographs of his sketch books on Instagram they caught the eye of a restaurant who then asked him to decorate their walls with his doodles.

Joe says: “During a time like this when everyone is worried, it makes me happy when I draw. I’m concentrating so much on my doodles that I forget all about any worries.

"It’s a great way for other children to do the same and forget about what’s going on outside.”

He adds that he loves drawing and first got interested in art when he was about six-years-old when he enjoyed making monsters come to life drawing inspiration from the Tom Gates series written and illustrated by children's author Liz Pichon.

In addition to doodling on walls with marker pens Joe's other hobbies include football, cricket and he attends the town's performing arts school Stagecoach.

Joe Whale, aged 10, of Shrewsbury, shows his doodles art work

The year five pupil even has his own social media platforms where he gives advise and tutorials on doodling.

He advises Joe says: “If you get stuck, look at your surroundings for inspiration and then you’ll be able to carry on.

“Never look at things as mistakes, if something isn’t right just incorporate it into something else. There are no mistakes in art, just interpretation.”

His efforts have impressed bosses at housebuilder David Wilson Homes which is offering families in Shropshire fresh inspiration to keep children entertained during lock down by encouraging them to get creative with tips from Joe.

Make sure that all furniture is out of the way and any wires are unplugged from the wall ensuring that it’s safe for both you and your children to draw on the wall, or even the floor.

To find out more about Joe visit www.thedoodleboy.co.uk.